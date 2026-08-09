Sharks Midsummer Roster Projection: Defense

As for Eric Pohlkamp, he has the benefits of potential and handedness on his side. Pohlkamp likely has the highest ceiling of any of the bubble players and he's the only right-shot amongst them. With Nurse, Orlov, and Dickinson all being left-handed players, Pohlkamp would be a logical fit on the third-pairing if the Sharks wanted to keep an even number of lefties and righties. It may not boost Pohlkamp's chances of making the team much, but it's a factor that'll at least be discussed if it's a close call between two players.