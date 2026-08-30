Sharks' Pending Free Agents Heading Into the 2026-27 Season

The Sharks' key restricted free agent next summer, assuming he doesn't sign an extension before then, will be Will Smith. Grier already got one important piece of next summer's work done by extending Macklin Celebrini last month. Now he'll need to come to terms with his linemate. It shouldn't be too difficult for the two sides to reach an agreement, but Smith would be wise to wait until next summer if he's looking to maximize his value in negotiations as he seems on the verge of a breakout season.