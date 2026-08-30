Sharks' Pending Free Agents Heading Into the 2026-27 Season

With training camp and preseason set to start next month, the 2026-27 NHL season is about to be in full swing. The San Jose Sharks, like every team, are entering the season with a number of players coming into the final year of their contract. Whether the Sharks look to extend these players, trade them at the Trade Deadline, or keep them as self-rentals before allowing them to walk as free agents, the way Mike Grier handles these players can massively shape the coming campaign.
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)
The Sharks only have three pending unrestricted free agents at the NHL level (we'll touch on minor league free agents shortly), two of which are regulars on their fourth line. Barclay Goodrow and Adam Gaudette are both set to become UFAs on July 1 and it's difficult to predict whether or not they'll earn new contracts from the Sharks.
Goodrow has been a favorite of Ryan Warsofsky during their short time together, and notably is also a favorite of Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper for what that's worth. While many fans aren't thrilled with what he brings to the table, he offers leadership and stability that coaches appreciate. At 33 years of age, Goodrow's legs are starting to show definite signs of wear-and-tear and talent-wise, he's likely not one of the Sharks' 12 best forwards at this point.
Gaudette, who will turn 30 right after the start of the season, provides a solid scoring touch to the bottom-six forward group but with an abundance of forwards pushing for a job this season, it seems unlikely that he has a full-time role with the Sharks this season. He'll likely serve as their 13th or even 14th forward, drawing into the lineup when needed due to injury or to help change momentum throughout the season.
Last, but certainly not least, is defenseman Dmitry Orlov. As a 35-year-old defenseman, Orlov's career is certainly starting to wind down but he's expected to continue playing a big role for the Sharks this season, despite the additions of Darnell Nurse and Jacob Trouba. Of the three pending unrestricted free agents, Orlov seems the most likely to return to the Sharks for the 2027-28 season, but if there's a younger but similarly skilled option on the free agent market, the Sharks could opt to go that route.
Technically, there is a fourth player hitting unrestricted free agency, but since Logan Couture's playing career is over due to injury, he'll likely officially retire when his contract expires on July 1, 2027.
Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
The Sharks' key restricted free agent next summer, assuming he doesn't sign an extension before then, will be Will Smith. Grier already got one important piece of next summer's work done by extending Macklin Celebrini last month. Now he'll need to come to terms with his linemate. It shouldn't be too difficult for the two sides to reach an agreement, but Smith would be wise to wait until next summer if he's looking to maximize his value in negotiations as he seems on the verge of a breakout season.
Starting goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will also need a new contract at the end of the season, which could lead to some interesting negotiations if he doesn't have a standout performance during the 2026-27 campaign. Until now, the majority of his status has been based on his sky-high potential but a second mediocre season, this time with an improved blue line in front of him, could cause some difficult conversations. If he performs at a high level though, negotiations should be relatively painless.
Last but not least, Luca Cagnoni will be due for a new deal after what will likely be his first full season at the NHL level, although that's far from set in stone at this stage. If he's able to earn a spot on the Sharks' roster and establish himself as their power play specialist, he could certainly earn himself quite a pay increase with his next contract, but not one that would break the bank.
Minor League Free Agents
Technically Cagnoni could also fall under this category depending on how things play out, but there will be a number of San Jose Barracuda players that the Sharks will have to reach an agreement with at the end of the season.
Ty Felhaber, Jimmy Huntington, Brett Leason, Libor Hajek, and Kyle Keyser will all be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the league year. Meanwhile, prospects Cam Lund, Filip Bystedt, and Ethan Cardwell will be restricted free agents at the end of the season. Depending on how the coming season, it's possible, but unlikely, that Grier opts to not offer one of them a qualifying offer as well.
Grier will have quite a bit of work to do over the next 12 months and there will likely be some difficult decisions made along the way. While some are low-stakes, others could have major implications on the Sharks' desire to become regulars in the postseason.