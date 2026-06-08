Sharks' Philipp Kurashev Linked to Return to Switzerland

According to Swiss media outlet Contropiede, San Jose Sharks forward Philipp Kurashev could be returning home to Switzerland if he's unable to find a contract in the NHL.
Contropiede, an outlet that focuses heavily on HC Lugano, reports that Kurashev has reached an agreement with Lugano that will have him return to the team if he's unable to find a way to extend his NHL career. Kurashev previously played for Lugano during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording nine points, all of which were assists, in 13 games in the Swiss National League.
The Sharks acquired Kurashev through free agency last summer after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to offer him a qualifying offer to retain his rights. They were hoping to revive his career, as he had previously shown signs of being a useful player at the NHL level, but things didn't go as planned. Kurashev had seven goals and 20 points in 43 games, but was often out of the lineup.
If the Sharks want to retain Kurashev's rights, they do have that opportunity, as he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent if Mike Grier opts to submit a qualifying offer. With that being said, it would be somewhat surprising to see the Sharks go that route, especially if they draft another high-end forward at the 2026 NHL Draft.
Kurashev's future is currently up in the air, but if nothing comes to fruition in North America, it seems he'll at least land on his feet back in his native Switzerland.