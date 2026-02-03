Sharks Place Tough Guy On Injured Reserve

The Sharks have placed this forward on injured reserve.
The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have placed forward Ryan Reaves on injured reserve.
With Reaves being placed on injured reserve, he officially won't be back in game action for the Sharks until after the Olympic break.
Reaves is currently in his first season with the Sharks after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past off-season. In 46 games this season with the Sharks, the 6-foot-2 winger has recorded three goals, 32 penalty minutes, and 142 hits. This is after he had zero goals, two assists, and 103 hits in 35 games this past season with the Maple Leafs.
In 958 career NHL games over 16 seasons, Reaves has recorded 66 goals, 74 assists, 140 points, 1,132 penalty minutes, and 3,207 hits.