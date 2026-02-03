Sharks Place Tough Guy On Injured Reserve

Reaves is currently in his first season with the Sharks after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs this past off-season. In 46 games this season with the Sharks, the 6-foot-2 winger has recorded three goals, 32 penalty minutes, and 142 hits. This is after he had zero goals, two assists, and 103 hits in 35 games this past season with the Maple Leafs.