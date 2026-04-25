Sharks' Pohlkamp Set to Make Professional Debut With Barracuda

The San Jose Sharks are giving the San Jose Barracuda every chance to pull off an upset in the American Hockey League playoffs.
Earlier this week, the Sharks loaned defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius to the Barracuda fresh off of his season in the Swedish Hockey League. While Sahlin Wallenius isn't ready to hop into the lineup just yet, NCAA national champion Eric Pohlkamp will make his debut tonight.
Pohlkamp, the Sharks' fifth round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft was dominant during his junior year at the University of Denver. He scored 18 goals and 39 points from the blue line in 43 games. Those numbers were enough to make him a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award which is awarded to the top collegiate player every season.
Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported on Friday morning that Pohlkamp participated in the Barracuda's morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Henderson Silver Knights and is expected to make his professional debut.
Pohlkamp's offensive capabilities will pair well with Nolan Allen's stay-at-home style of play, as they are expected to play together tonight.