Sharks Promising Prospect Is On Fire Right Now

This Sharks prospect is playing some strong hockey right now.
The San Jose Sharks have several promising prospects, and one of them is forward Reese Laubach. The 2022 seventh-round pick has been having another solid season with Penn State in 2025-26.
In 30 games this season with Penn State, Laubach has recorded 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points, and a plus-2 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that the San Jose, California native is putting up some strong offensive numbers with the school yet again this season.
Yet, what's more encouraging about Laubach right now is that he is only getting better as the season rolls on.
Laubach is currently on fire for Penn State, as he has four goals and eight points over his last four games alone. He has also put together four straight two-point performances, so it is clear that the Sharks prospect is red-hot right now.
Laubach will now be looking to stay hot as the season rolls on. If he continues to produce strong offensively for Penn State, it will undoubtedly create more excitement about his future with San Jose.