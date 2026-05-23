Sharks Prospect Changes Commitment From Michigan State to Denver

San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise has decommitted from Michigan State University and will instead attend the University of Denver starting next season.
On the most recent edition of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, the Sharks' director of development, Todd Marchant, shared that the 20-year-old's plans have changed because "Michigan State was bringing in a lot of players and he didn't feel like he was still a fit for them."
Marchant also shared that Denver had attempted to recruit Heise prior to him committing to Michigan State initially. At the University of Denver, Heise will play under highly-touted coach David Carle, who led his team to a national championship this past season.
Heise, the Sharks' fifth-round pick in 2025, just completed his first and only season in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders. The Raiders made it to the WHL Championship Series, but were defeated by the Everett Silvertips, who clinched their first ever trip to the Memorial Cup.
On an individual level, Heise played in 63 games for the Raiders this past season. During that time, he scored a team-leading 29 goals and finished third on the team in points with 63.
"Speed really powers his game," Elite Prospects scout Mitchell Brown said of Heise's game. "He’s an upright mover, but he has an incredible open-ice burst, pulling with just a couple of crossovers. He bolsters that speed with a give-and-go style and an ability to get inside off the rush. He’s not a manipulator, but he’s reading gaps well enough and knows when to delay for support."