Sharks Prospect Christian Kirsch Set to Play in Memorial Cup Final

Tonight, San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch will lead his teammates on the Kitchener Rangers out on the ice one final time with a Memorial Cup title on the line.
Kirsch and the Rangers will take on the Everett Silvertips, who are participating in their first ever Memorial Cup, on Sunday evening as they look to win their third-ever Memorial Cup title and first since 2003. The Rangers previously played the Silvertips in their second game of the tournament and picked up a 6-2 victory over the Western Hockey League champions.
That night, Kirsch was lights out, as he saved 40 of the 42 shots that he faced. That's been the story of the Memorial Cup as a whole though, as Kirsch has been dominant between the pipes for Kitchener. In three games, he has allowed just four goals while recording a .957 save percentage. He's been the most reliable goaltender in the tournament by far and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
Kirsch has the opportunity to end his single season stint in the Ontario Hockey League as a double champion. He'll head stateside next season to play collegiately at Quinnipiac University, making this is only shot at a Memorial Cup title.
The puck will drop shortly after 4 P.M. PT at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia.