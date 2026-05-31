Sharks Prospect Christian Kirsch Set to Play in Memorial Cup Final

That night, Kirsch was lights out, as he saved 40 of the 42 shots that he faced. That's been the story of the Memorial Cup as a whole though, as Kirsch has been dominant between the pipes for Kitchener. In three games, he has allowed just four goals while recording a .957 save percentage. He's been the most reliable goaltender in the tournament by far and he's shown no signs of slowing down.