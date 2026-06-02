Sharks Prospect Christian Kirsch Wins Memorial Cup, Hap Emms Trophy

When asked what set the Rangers apart from their opponents, Kirsch didn't hesitate. "Mainly the coaching staff," the 19-year-old goaltender said. "They're the best, from the head coach [to the] assistant coaches, and I mean, especially for me, the goalie coach. He's unbelievable. We work every day, and they made the difference. I think at the end of the day, you can have a good team, but it's a coaching staff that really makes the difference and I'd like to thank them all."