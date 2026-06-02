Sharks Prospect Christian Kirsch Wins Memorial Cup, Hap Emms Trophy

San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch became just the third European goaltender to win the Memorial Cup on Sunday night, when the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips 6-2 to earn their first Memorial Cup title in 23 years.
Kirsch, who also won the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as best goaltender in the Memorial Cup, was dominant during the whole of the tournament. In four games, the Swiss netminder allowed just six goals, registering a 1.50 goals against average and a .952 save percentage while also earning a perfect 4-0 record.
"It doesn't feel real right now," Kirsch said postgame. "It's unbelievable. What a great group. [We put in] so much hard work, and it all paid off."
Kirsch joins Levente Szuper and Philipp Grubauer as the only European-born goaltenders selected in the Canadian Hockey League's Import Draft to win a Memorial Cup.
Kirsch was also named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team alongside Sam O'Reilly, Matias Vanhanen, Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, and Landon DuPont.
When asked what set the Rangers apart from their opponents, Kirsch didn't hesitate. "Mainly the coaching staff," the 19-year-old goaltender said. "They're the best, from the head coach [to the] assistant coaches, and I mean, especially for me, the goalie coach. He's unbelievable. We work every day, and they made the difference. I think at the end of the day, you can have a good team, but it's a coaching staff that really makes the difference and I'd like to thank them all."
After just one season in Kitchener, Kirsch is departing the Ontario Hockey League and will join Quinnipiac University in the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.