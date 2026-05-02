Sharks Prospect Heading to OHL Championship

Christian Kirsch and the Kitchener Rangers clinched their spot in the Ontario Hockey League Championship on Friday night.
Kirsch, the San Jose Sharks' fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, helped his team pick up a 5-4 overtime win against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday which advanced the Rangers to the OHL Championship with a 4-1 series victory. Post game, the Rangers were presented with the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as the Western Conference champions.
The Rangers will face either the Barrie Colts or the Brantford Bulldogs in the Championship series, depending on which team is able to walk away with the Bobby Orr Trophy.
Kirsch's highlight of the series against Windsor was undoubtedly Game 2. He saved 27 of 28 shots in route to a 2-1 victory for the Rangers.
Overall, the Swiss netminder has left a bit to be desired with his play in the playoffs. His .894 save percentage in the playoffs is the lowest of any goaltender to play ten or more games, although his goals-against average, 2.39, falls middle of the road. With that being said, his 10-2 record speaks for itself as the Rangers have been dominant so far in the postseason.
Kirsch and the Rangers have a tough battle ahead of them, as winning the OHL Championship would also allow them to participate in the prestigious Memorial Cup in late May. This year, the Memorial Cup will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets with games played at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.
The Rangers could find out their next opponent as soon as Saturday night, as the Bulldogs can end the series in Game 6.