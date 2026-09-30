Sharks Prospect Named NCAA Team Captain

While all eyes in San Jose were focused on Macklin Celebrini being named the new captain of the San Jose Sharks, a Sharks prospect earned a major leadership role of his own a couple of weeks ago at the collegiate level.
Sharks prospect Reese Laubach was named as one of Penn State's two captains for the upcoming season, alongside fellow senior Dane Dowiak.
Laubach, the Sharks' 217th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is a San Jose native who is entering an important year for his career. His draft rights are set to expire next summer, so he'll need a strong senior season with the Nittany Lions in order to secure an entry-level contract from his hometown team.
Last season, Laubach scored 12 goals and 16 assists for a total of 28 points in 37 games for Penn State.
Laubach and Penn State will kick off their 2026-27 campaign on October 9, when they face the University of Connecticut.