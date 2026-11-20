San Jose Sharks prospect Ilyas Magomedsultanov is in the Kontinental Hockey League for the first time this season after being recalled by Lokomotiv Yaroslavl earlier this week.
In his first game, the 20-year-old defenseman registered his first career KHL point against the Shanghai Dragons on Saturday night. He was able to get the primary assist on former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Artur Kayumov's goal, which gave Lokomotiv the lead just 2:41 into the game. Yaroslavl went on to pick up a 5-0 win over Shanghai.
Magomedsultanov has gone on to play two more KHL games this week, playing just under 10 minutes against HK Sochi, then oddly playing just six seconds against CSKA Moscow while Yaroslavl had seven defensemen dressed.
Magomedsultanov was selected by the Sharks in the fourth-round of the 2025 NHL Draft with the 115th overall pick. He has spent the majority of his season with Yaroslavl's MHL affiliate, Loko Yaroslavl. In 18 games in the MHL, he has eight points (two goals and six assists) and is a +8.