Sharks Prospect Signs ECHL Deal After Terminating KHL Contract

The signing of Korostelyov comes just over a week after the Thunder traded away the rights to another goaltender, Roddy Ross. It won't be easy for the young Russian to get playing time at the ECHL level either, as he'll likely be battling with Matt Davis for playing time when the season gets underway, unless the Barracuda opt to keep Davis along with their two veterans, Eric Comrie and Ilya Samsonov.