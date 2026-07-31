Sharks Ranked Worst in NHL in Contract Effeciency

Every summer, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic ranks every team in the NHL based on their contract efficiency. Essentially, he compares his algorithm's market value to a roster's actual salaries in order to see if a team is making the most of their salary cap space or not.
This year, the Sharks dropped five places in the rankings to 32nd in the league. Of the Sharks' 16 players included in the model, only Macklin Celebrini, Mason Marchment, Yaroslav Askarov and Adam Gaudette's contracts were ranked above 50% positive value.
Michael Kesselring was the highest ranked defenseman with a 39.4% positive value, while both other new additions, Darnell Nurse and Jacob Trouba were ranked in single digits.
Of course, the model didn't factor in entry-level contracts as there's very little wiggle-room for how those are formatted, so players like Michael Misa and Will Smith were not included in the ranking.
"I understand the team’s need to beef up the blue line, and I didn’t mind the idea of Darnell Nurse for that," Luszczyszyn wrote. "Doing that after signing Jacob Trouba, to what is immediately one of the worst deals in the league, is a tough look."
Macklin Celebrini's new contract was the best value forward contract for the Sharks, but it still wasn't enough to drag them out of the bottom spot.