Sharks Re-Sign Defenseman Nolan Allan

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed defenseman Nolan Allan to a two-year contract that carries an average annual value of $875k per season.
Per PuckPedia, the contract will be a two-way deal during the 2026-27 season and will become one-way during the 2027-28 season. If re-assigned to the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate during the first season, his salary will drop to $300k, but he is guaranteed a minimum of $375k.
In the second season, Allan will have a salary of $900k regardless of where he plays. He is currently waiver eligible though, so the Sharks may run into some difficulty sending him to the Barracuda.
Given the lack of defensemen under contract for the coming season, Allan could compete for an NHL job this season if he has a strong offseason and impresses at training camp in September.
The Sharks acquired Allan, along with Laurent Brossoit and a seventh-round draft pick, back in January, sending Jake Furlong, Ryan Ellis’s contract, and a fourth-round draft pick to Chicago in return.
Allan played 35 games for the Barracuda, scoring a pair of goals and totalling 14 points from the blue line.