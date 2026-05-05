Sharks Re-Sign Patrick Giles to Two-Year Contract

According to PuckPedia, Giles' contract carries an average annual value of $875,000. If re-assigned to the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League, his salary drops to $250,000 in the first season and $300,000 in the final year of the contract. Importantly though, the 26-year-old forward is waiver-eligible, so he will need to clear waivers to report to the Barracuda. Giles was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.