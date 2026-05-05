Sharks Re-Sign Patrick Giles to Two-Year Contract

The San Jose Sharks have started getting to work on shaping their offseason, as they announced that they have re-signed Patrick Giles to a two-year, two-way contract.
According to PuckPedia, Giles' contract carries an average annual value of $875,000. If re-assigned to the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League, his salary drops to $250,000 in the first season and $300,000 in the final year of the contract. Importantly though, the 26-year-old forward is waiver-eligible, so he will need to clear waivers to report to the Barracuda. Giles was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Giles finished the 2025-26 season with three appearances in the NHL, recording a single assist. At the AHL level, he appeared in 67 games for the Barracuda, scoring 10 goals and 24 points.
As a whole, Giles has played 262 games in the AHL split between the Barracuda and the Charlotte Checkers since turning professional at the end of the 2021-22 season. He has scored 35 goals and 72 points in his AHL career to this point.
The Sharks acquired GIles from the Florida Panthers as a part of the trade that sent Vitek Vanecek to Sunrise ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline.
The San Jose Sharks still have quite a bit of work to do this summer, as Ryan Reaves, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg, Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, Laurent Brossoit, Egor Afanasyev, Colin White, Samuel Laberge, Shane Bowers, Jimmy Huntington, Lucas Carlsson, Jakub Skarek and Jett Woo are all pending unrestricted free agents.