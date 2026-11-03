Sharks Recall Key Defensive Prospect Prior to Road Trip

Pohlkamp, a finalist for the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award last season, has been playing well right out of the gate in his first professional season. With the San Jose Barracuda, he has seven assists in his first 10 games. While he has yet to score a professional goal, he's been shooting consistently from the blue line, which seems to be precisely what coach Ryan Warsofsky is looking for based on how the Sharks played on Monday night.