Sharks Recall Key Defensive Prospect Prior to Road Trip

The San Jose Sharks decided to recall defenseman Eric Pohlkamp before they head on the road to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.
Pohlkamp, a finalist for the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award last season, has been playing well right out of the gate in his first professional season. With the San Jose Barracuda, he has seven assists in his first 10 games. While he has yet to score a professional goal, he's been shooting consistently from the blue line, which seems to be precisely what coach Ryan Warsofsky is looking for based on how the Sharks played on Monday night.
Logically, Pohlkamp will likely fill the same role of the recently demoted Luca Cagnoni, splitting time with Nolan Allan. With that being said, Pohlkamp is a right-handed defenseman so if he's able to show that he deserves a full-time role, it could force someone like Dmitry Orlov to split time with Allan instead.
In college, Pohlkamp was mainly known for his offensive ability and physicality. While that's translated well to the AHL so far, we'll now see if he's able to keep up with the style of play in the NHL. He's eligible to make his NHL debut tomorrow night, but there are currently no guarantees whether or not he'll be in the lineup.