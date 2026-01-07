Sharks Recall Top Prospect & Place Defender On Injured Reserve

Michael Misa is returning to the San Jose Sharks' roster, as he has been recalled from Team Canada's World Junior Championship roster.

The Sharks also announced that they have placed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin on injured reserve.

Misa played in seven games for Team Canada during the World Junior Championship, where he recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, and a plus-4 rating. Now, he will be looking to make an impact after being recalled to the Sharks' roster.

Misa has played in seven games so far this season with the Sharks, where he has recorded one goal, two assists, and three points. He has also posted one assist in two games for the San Jose Barracuda this season.

Mukhamadullin being placed on IR comes after the 23-year-old defenseman left the Sharks' Jan. 3 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning early after suffering an injury. He was limited to only 5:33 of ice time in the matchup before exiting.

In 23 games so far this season with the Sharks, Mukhamadullin has recorded two goals, four assists, six points, 27 blocks, and a minus-4 rating.