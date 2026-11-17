San Jose Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood suffered an injury late in their game against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, now the Sharks have recalled forward Brett Leason.
Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky was unable to provide an update on Sherwood following the game, but the eagle-eyed Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News spotted him after the game sporting a sling on his arm:
Sherwood has been vital in helping the Sharks move toward the hard-hitting, physical identity that Warsofsky is looking for, so if he's out of the lineup for an extended period of time, the Sharks will definitely feel the impact of it. This season, Sherwood has scored two goals and has eight points in 23 games, but also leads the NHL in hits with 115.
At the AHL level, Leason has three goals, five assists and is a -12 in 14 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season.
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We'll likely get a more clear timeline on Sherwood in the coming days, but he's certainly the type of player who the Sharks need back in the lineup as soon as possible.