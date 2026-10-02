Sharks Ring in the New Season With Annual Teal Carpet Event

Every season, a crowd of San Jose Sharks fans wait anxiously around a teal carpet for the players to make their entrance while signing autographs and taking pictures. It's become a staple of Opening Night at the SAP Center and it allows the fans to spend some time, even if it's just a brief second, with their favorite players.
A few hours before puck drop, as expected, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, along with SJ Sharkie, were the first players to make their entrance and greet a number of adoring fans:
All of the players pulled up in custom low-riders, however just one group of players which included Alexander Wennberg, Mason Marchment, and Tyler Toffoli were luckily enough to make their entrance in a convertible:
Even though he's not expected to play on Opening Night, Sam Dickinson didn't miss out on the part either:
The Sharks made sure to show their gratitude to the fans. Some, like Wennberg, tried his absolute best to make sure every fan got the attention they were hoping for and spent significant time with each one.
With one tradition in the books, the attention now turns to where it counts: on the ice.