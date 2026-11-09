Sharks Roster Moves: Bystedt Demoted, Key Center Activated off IR

First, center Filip Bystedt was re-assigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. Although he failed to record a point in his first five games in the NHL, the 22-year-old rookie seemed effective in the third-line center role. There were plenty of times that he was close to getting on the scoresheet, and he didn't look out of place during his short stint with the Sharks. It seems very likely that we haven't seen the last of him this season.