Sharks Roster Moves: Bystedt Demoted, Key Center Activated off IR

On Monday morning, the San Jose Sharks made a pair of transactions ahead of their game against the New York Islanders.
First, center Filip Bystedt was re-assigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. Although he failed to record a point in his first five games in the NHL, the 22-year-old rookie seemed effective in the third-line center role. There were plenty of times that he was close to getting on the scoresheet, and he didn't look out of place during his short stint with the Sharks. It seems very likely that we haven't seen the last of him this season.
Bystedt's demotion came as a result of the Sharks' other transaction. Veteran center Alex Wennberg has been activated off of the injured reserve and, as reported by Curtis Pashelka, he's expected to play in tonight's game.
The 32-year-old center has been held to just nine appearances to this point in the season, last playing on October 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During that time, he has registered three points, all of which were assists.
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The Sharks are undoubtedly hoping that getting Wennberg back in the lineup will be the spark that they need to break their ongoing five-game losing streak.