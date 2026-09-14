Sharks Running Out of Time for Potential Eight-Year Extensions

Smith seems like the most likely player who could sign an eight-year extension, but based on Mike Grier's recent track record of signings, the Sharks are looking to keep their core players signed for 3-5 years on their current cycle of contracts. If Smith really wanted to commit the next eight years to the Bay Area and took a lower average annual value to make it happen, I doubt Grier would argue, but that would be the only logical way for that to come together.