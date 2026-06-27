Sharks Select Jr. Sharks Alum Jake Gustafson 174th Overall in 2026 NHL Draft

With their second pick on Saturday, the San Jose Sharks selected San Jose native, and San Jose Jr. Sharks alumnus, center Jake Gustafson in the sixth round, 174th overall, in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Gustafson's father, Jon Gustafson, is currently the president of the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda and is also the senior vice president of the SAP Center and Sharks Ice. He previously served as the vice president of the Baracuda, joining the organization over a decade ago.
Jake Gustafson left the Jr. Sharks to attend Shattuck St. Mary's during the 2024-25 season, and then later moved to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. During his first year with the Winterhawks, he scored 13 goals and totaled 25 points in 68 games.
Gustafson brings a big frame to the Sharks' prospect pool, standing at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds.
"Jake Gustafsson can be a highly disruptive forward," Elite Prospects scout David St. Louis wrote in May. "He looked faster here, making some defensive interceptions, and he played his role in the defensive formation, staying connected with teammates and removing options from the opposition. Good routes defensively. A C-grade forward with a chance at a bottom-line role."