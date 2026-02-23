Sharks Send First-Rounder Back To AHL

This Sharks prospect is heading back to the Barracuda's roster.
The San Jose Sharks have assigned forward Filip Bystedt to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. This comes after Bystedt was called up to the Sharks' roster earlier this week.
Bystedt was selected by San Jose with the 27th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The first-round pick is having a strong 2025-26 season with the Barracuda, as he has recorded 13 goals, 23 assists, 36 points, and a plus-3 rating in 40 games.
Bystedt has yet to make his NHL debut with the Sharks, but that very well could change before the end of the 2025-26 season. The young forward has a lot of potential and could be a nice part of the Sharks' roster in the near future.