Sharks Should Consider Targeting Blackhawks D-Man

The Sharks could use another veteran defenseman and have an option to consider in this blueliner.
If the San Jose Sharks elect to be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline, one of their top goals should be to add to their blueline. Bringing in a steady right-shot defenseman should be one of their objectives, and the Chicago Blackhawks have an interesting option to consider in defenseman Connor Murphy.
If the Sharks landed Murphy, he could slot nicely in their top four. Furthermore, due to his solid defensive play, he would also be a clear fit for the Sharks' penalty kill.
Another appealing factor about Murphy is his experience. The veteran defenseman could be a very good mentor for the Sharks' young players to have around as they look to stay in the playoff race.
Murphy is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) on a Blackhawks team out of the playoff picture, so there is an expectation that he will be moved. With this and the Sharks needing help on defense, they should be afraid to kick tires on Murphy leading up to the deadline.
In 57 games this season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has recorded four goals, eight assists, and 12 points.