Sharks Sign Andre Gasseau to Entry-Level Contract

After acquiring Andre Gasseau from the Boston Bruins earlier this month for a pair of picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks have officially signed him to an entry-level contract.
Gasseau, 22, is a California native, born in Garden Grove, CA and eventually playing for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings organization.
The 6-foot-4 forward spent the last five years with his rights held by the Boston Bruins organization after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
More recently, Gasseau spent the last four years at Boston College, where he played alongside current Sharks forward Will Smith for a single season before he turned professional after being drafted by San Jose.
Last season, Gasseau captained the Eagles during his senior season. During his time with Boston College, he scored 43 goals and tallied a total of 111 points, as well as 102 penalty minutes, in 135 games.