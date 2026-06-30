Sharks Sign Ethan Cardwell to One-Year Extension

Earlier this week, the San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Ethan Cardwell to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Cardwell was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1 if he hadn't reached an agreement with the Sharks.
Cardwell missed a substantial portion of the 2025-26 season due to injury, but was producing at a high level for the San Jose Barracuda prior to his injury. In 24 games with the Barracuda, Cardwell scored seven goals and tallied a total of 15 points. He also played seven games in the NHL for the Sharks, scoring a single goal.
Cardwell has become a reliable fringe player for the Sharks over the last few seasons and could potentially compete for a bottom-six role in the NHL in the relatively near future. With that being said, that opportunity likely won't come this season, due to a massive logjam of forwards, specifically bottom-six wingers, at the NHL level.