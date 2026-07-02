Sharks Sign Ivar Stenberg to Entry-Level Contract

Shortly after he got off the ice at the 2026 San Jose Sharks Prospect Scrimmage, the Sharks announced that Ivar Stenberg had signed his three-year, entry-level contract.
The Sharks did not reveal his base salary or contract structure, but more than likely he'll receive the maximum base salary of $950k per season along with numerous performance bonuses.
Stenberg, the second-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is expected to compete for a spot in the Sharks' lineup at training camp this fall. Last season, he had one of the best seasons by an 18 year old in the history of the Swedish Hockey League when he scored 11 goals and 33 points in 43 games with Frolunda HC.
Back in April, Frolunda announced that Stenberg would not be returning to the team for the 2026-27 season, sparking speculation that he'd be jumping to North America right after the NHL Draft.
In an ideal world, the Sharks would likely hope that Stenberg can immediately jump into a top-six role playing the wing for either Macklin Celebrini or Michael Misa.