Sharks Sign Pending RFA Michael Kesselring to Three-Year Deal

The Sharks acquired Kesselring and the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, which they later traded to move up to select Ryan Lin, from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 20th overall pick. Kesselring had spent just a single season in Buffalo, coming over from the Utah Mammoth after a breakout season in Salt Lake City. While he didn't fit into Lindy Ruff's system in Buffalo, Kesselring could be a very valuable piece for the Sharks' blue line while they wait for younger prospects to develop.