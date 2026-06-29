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Sharks Sign Pending RFA Michael Kesselring to Three-Year Deal

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William Espy
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San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier didn't take any time off following the 2026 NHL Draft, as just one day after wrapping up his business in Buffalo, the Sharks reportedly signed defenseman Michael Kesselring to a three-year contract extension.

According to PuckPedia, Kesselring's new deal carries an average annual value of $4.5 million with no trade protection. Since Kesselring had just one more year of restricted free agency, the new contract also buys two UFA years, which likely drove up the cost. 

The Sharks acquired Kesselring and the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, which they later traded to move up to select Ryan Lin, from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 20th overall pick. Kesselring had spent just a single season in Buffalo, coming over from the Utah Mammoth after a breakout season in Salt Lake City. While he didn't fit into Lindy Ruff's system in Buffalo, Kesselring could be a very valuable piece for the Sharks' blue line while they wait for younger prospects to develop. 

The Sharks are expected to make more additions to the defense this offseason, which will undoubtedly affect where Kesselring will fit into the lineup. Ideally, the Sharks would probably prefer him on either the second or third pairing. 

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