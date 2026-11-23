American Thanksgiving is an important benchmark in the NHL season, despite there still being two-thirds of the season left to play. According to ESPN's research at this time last year, since the NHL adopted their current wild card format, 77% of teams in a playoff spot on the November holiday end up making their way into the postseason battle.
The Sharks' play has been disappointing considering the amount of hype surrounding this team over the summer, despite that they still sit in a playoff spot as things currently stand. Of course, a lot can change between now and Thursday, specifically if the Sharks lose to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. The Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Anaheim Ducks are all within striking distance of passing the Sharks and have games in hand.
The Pacific Division is a strange thing to behold this season, as outside of the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights, nobody has really shown that they belong in a playoff spot. Regardless of how it's earned, or whether it's deserved, the Pacific Division is required to send three teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs though, which benefits the struggling teams in third place and beyond.
Notably, there are only two teams that currently sit in a playoff spot who have a negative goal differential this season. The Utah Mammoth hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and are a -1 to this point in the season, while the Sharks are -20.
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While an argument can certainly be made that the Sharks haven't played like a playoff team, there's a good chance they'll be holding the third spot in the Pacific Division if they're able to knock off the Wild on Monday. They're a long ways from where they want to be on the ice, but it's hard to complain about their spot in the standings.