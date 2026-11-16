Sharks' Smith, Celebrini Hit Milestones Against Predators

As for Will Smith, he became the fifth-fastest player in Sharks history to score his 50th career goal as he scored it in his 166th career game. He trails just Macklin Celebrini (120), Logan Couture (135), Devin Setoguchi (137), and Pat Falloon (148). He also became the fifth player from the 2023 draft class to hit 50 goals. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Matvei Michkov have all already surpassed the 50 goal threshold.