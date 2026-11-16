Sharks' Smith, Celebrini Hit Milestones Against Predators

As the San Jose Sharks hosted the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, two of their young stars, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith registered interesting milestones.
Celebrini, who picked up an assist on the Sharks' first and third goals of the night, recorded his 32nd career multi-assist game and tied Ron Francis for the sixth most by a player age 20 or younger in NHL history. Celebrini already has the 10th most multi-assist games in Sharks franchise history as well.
As for Will Smith, he became the fifth-fastest player in Sharks history to score his 50th career goal as he scored it in his 166th career game. He trails just Macklin Celebrini (120), Logan Couture (135), Devin Setoguchi (137), and Pat Falloon (148). He also became the fifth player from the 2023 draft class to hit 50 goals. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Matvei Michkov have all already surpassed the 50 goal threshold.
The Sharks have put a lot of faith in their young stars as they look to move out of their rebuild, and it certainly seems to be paying off.