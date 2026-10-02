Sharks Start 1-0 for the First Time in Five Years, Overcome Prior Habits

Even though the Sharks were able to win, it wasn't pretty as they nearly continued a trend from last season, as after taking a 3-0, the Sharks allowed Florida to tie things up. "Talking to guys this morning, I'm sure it's a weight off their shoulders as well," Warsofsky said. "There's a lot of talk about it. I'm proud of the group for playing through that and understanding that. I'm hoping they're taking a little bit of joy in this win and appreciating it. [Once the clock] turns to 12:01, we'll get ready for LA."