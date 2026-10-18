Sharks' Third Period Collapse Trend Continuing to Plague Them

While things have been a bit better as of late, one of the biggest struggle areas for the Sharks this season has been 5-on-5 play. They currently have a -8 goal differential at even strength and have the fourth-worst expected goals for in the NHL. Their special teams have been carrying them somewhat, as they're slightly better middle of the road in power play efficiency with 23.1% The penalty kill has been just above league average, as they currently sit in 15th with a 80.8% success rate.