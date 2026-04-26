Sharks' Toffoli Reflects on Anze Kopitar, Jonathan Quick Retirements

Long before Tyler Toffoli signed with the San Jose Sharks during the summer of 2024, he began his career in Southern California and spent eight seasons alongside Jonathan Quick and Anze Kopitar, both of whom are calling it quits after the 2025-26 season.
Kopitar's career could come to an end at any moment now, as the Los Angeles Kings are on the verge of being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche. Toffoli had nothing but praise for the current Kings captain.
"He's the best," Toffoli said of Kopitar. "He's a guy that I definitely looked up to when I came in the league, and he definitely took care of me. I'm excited to watch him. To see the respect and everything that he got from everybody this year was something pretty special. He's one of the best teammates I've ever had and [I have] nothing but great things to say about him and and his family."
While Kopitar was a life-long member of the Kings, Quick had a different journey. Like Toffoli, Quick moved around a bit after departing Los Angeles. He had a stint with the Vegas Golden Knights, spent a couple of hours as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, and finished his career with the New York Rangers.
"I had the inside scoop," Toffoli joked when asked if he was surprised to hear that Quick was retiring. "You never would have expected him to keep going and do what he was doing in New York . He's also one of the best teammates I've ever had. The way that he plays and competes, no offense to any of the other goalies I played with, but that would be the goalie that I pick in any Game 7."
The NHL is a never-ending revolving door of players coming and going. Long-time Sharks fans will always remember the hard-fought battles between the Sharks and Kings during the 2010s, many of which focused around Kopitar and Quick.
As for Toffoli, he's can use the knowledge he gained as a member of those Kings teams to help the next generation of Sharks to make the next iteration of the rivalry even more unforgettable.