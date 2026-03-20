Sharks Unable to Overcome Abysmal Second Period, Fall 5-0 to Sabres

The San Jose Sharks were back in action on Thursday night as they hosted the red-hot Buffalo Sabres in the two teams’ final meeting of the regular season. The Sabres had a dominant victory during their last meeting with the Sharks, winning 6-3. As a result, the Sharks were looking to avenge their previous performance.
The Sharks were buzzing early on, maintaining quite a bit of offensive pressure and limiting dangerous chances on the rush. Kiefer Sherwood nearly gave the Sharks an early lead five minutes into the game when his shot from the slot forced Buffalo’s goaltender, Alex Lyon, to stretch across the crease to make the save. The game started off very fast paced, going all the way to the first TV timeout before there was a stoppage of play.
Roughly nine minutes into the game, Alex Nedeljkovic got his first major test of the night when Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker each had a chance. Nedeljkovic denied Quinn’s shot, before Macklin Celebrini blocked Zucker’s follow-up chance.
Alex Wennberg took the Sharks’ first penalty of the night 11 minutes into the first period, when he high-sticked Tage Thompson. The Sharks killed off the penalty.
Macklin Celebrini got a breakaway chance with roughly six minutes remaining in the first, but was hauled down by the Buffalo defense. To the dismay of the SAP Center crowd, no penalty was called on the play.
A couple of minutes later though, the Sharks would get their first power play of the net when Zucker was called for high-sticking. Celebrini danced through the weakened defense to generate the Sharks’ best scoring opportunity of the power play, but Lyon was able to stonewall him, keeping the puck out of the net.
After 20 minutes, the game remained deadlocked at 0-0. When the second period started, the Sharks were without a key player, as Tyler Toffoli was ruled doubtful to return.
The Sharks got their second man advantage of the night when Owen Power took down Pavol Regenda in the corner, almost a quarter of the way through the middle frame. Nothing came of the man advantage, as the Sabres killed it off fairly easily.
Will Smith nearly gave the Sharks the lead around the halfway point of the game, as with 12 minutes remaining in the second period, he hit the crossbar. Sherwood had a solid scoring chance moments later, but was denied by Lyon.
Noah Ostlund gave the Sabres the lead with 10:55 remaining in the second, scoring off a rebound. The initial shot was taken by Josh Doan, the puck then hit the boards behind Nedeljkovic and bounced right to Ostlund. Sam Carrick added a second Sabres goal just 36 seconds later.
The Sabres’ captain, Dahlin, joined the goal-scoring party to make it 3-0 just over a minute later.
As the second period neared its end, the Sharks caused a major net-front scramble. While it seemed like the Sharks couldn’t be denied, Lyon and the Buffalo defense found a way to shut the door.
The Sabres’ three goals in the second period came on just three shots, showing that the Sharks were suppressing shots fairly well, but the ones that they did give up were quality chances. Buffalo carried their three-goal lead into the second intermission.
On the Sabres’ first shot of the third period, Tage Thompson would score a five-hole goal to make it 4-0. As a result, the Sabres had scored a goal on four straight shots.
As time ticked away, the game started getting a bit more chippy. Around the halfway point of the period, Vincent Desharnais and Sam Carrick started going at each other, with Carrick eventually knocking off the giant Sharks defenseman's helmet.
Barclay Goodrow was called for slashing with 6:20 remaining in the game, giving the Sabres an opportunity to extend their lead even further. The Sharks penalty kill remained perfect though, killing off the penalty with little cause for concern.
Sam Carrick would score one final goal for the Sabres, making it 5-0 late in the third.
The Sabres would ultimately walk away victorious with a 5-0 victory over the Sharks. The Sharks will be back in action on Saturday, as they’ll host the Philadelphia Flyers in a matinee game with a 1 P.M. puck drop.