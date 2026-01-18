Sharks Veteran Defender Placed On Waivers

Leddy has appeared in 19 games with the Sharks, where he has recorded four assists, 26 blocks, and a minus-9 rating. This is after he had two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-6 rating in 31 games for the St. Louis Blues during this past season.
The Sharks claimed Leddy off waivers this past off-season from the Blues. Now, with the 2025-26 season a little more than halfway done, Leddy is back on the waiver wire, and the rest of the league has the opportunity to claim him if they wish to.
Leddy is in the final season of his contract, where he has a $4 million cap hit.
If Leddy passes through waivers unclaimed, the Sharks will then be able to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.