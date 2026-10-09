Sharks vs Oilers Injury Report: Players Nearing Returns on Both Sides

The San Jose Sharks may be getting some reinforcements heading into their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, as there are a couple players who could return to the lineup tomorrow night, but there is also a new player to keep an eye on.
On Friday morning, Ryan Warofsky gave updates on three players. First, as reported by Max Miller, he noted that Macklin Celebrini will be a game-time decision for the second straight game and Kiefer Sherwood, who is dealing with a minor upper-body injury after the road trip, falls in the same boat.
Curtis Pashelka then reported that forward Adam Gaudette, who has missed the entirety of the season to this point, is trending toward being available for Saturday night's game, which means he'd have to be activated from the injured reserve between now and then. With Brett Leason being re-assigned to the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, it seems likely that will be the case.
The Sharks' opposition could also be getting some reinforcements as well, as both the injured Zach Hyman and the recently acquired Filip Hallander, who is currently healthy but missed most of last season due to a health issue, were on the ice for Friday's practice.
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Overall, it's going to be difficult to gauge the Sharks' lineup tomorrow night until they take the ice for warmups. It seems unlikely that Hyman plays against the Sharks, but Hallander could potentially find his way into the lineup for his Oilers debut.