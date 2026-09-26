Sharks Waive Comrie, Huntington in Latest Round of Cuts

Comrie on the other hand, has been an NHL regular in recent seasons. He served as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck with the Winnipeg Jets in each of the last two seasons. Prior to that though, he was often used as a "tweener," splitting time between the NHL and AHL, which will likely be the role he serves in San Jose. If either Yaroslav Askarov or Alex Nedeljkovic suffer an injury, Comrie will probably be the first player recalled to the NHL.