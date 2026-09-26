Sharks Waive Comrie, Huntington in Latest Round of Cuts

On Friday, it was announced that the San Jose Sharks have placed forward Jimmy Huntington and goaltender Eric Comrie on waivers with the purpose of reassignment to the American Hockey League.
Neither player is a surprise, as Huntington has been a mainstay at the AHL level in recent seasons. He served as an alternate captain for the San Jose Barracuda last season, recording 48 points (15 goals and 33 assists) in 71 games for the Sharks' farm team. During the preseason, Huntington played in three games for the Sharks, scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists.
Comrie on the other hand, has been an NHL regular in recent seasons. He served as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck with the Winnipeg Jets in each of the last two seasons. Prior to that though, he was often used as a "tweener," splitting time between the NHL and AHL, which will likely be the role he serves in San Jose. If either Yaroslav Askarov or Alex Nedeljkovic suffer an injury, Comrie will probably be the first player recalled to the NHL.
Comrie appeared in one game for the Sharks in the preseason, allowing two goals against on 16 shots in just over 30 minutes of ice time.