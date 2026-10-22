Sharks' Wennberg Out for Remainder of Current Road Trip

On Monday night, San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg suffered an injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs that kept him out of their game the following night in Montreal.
On Thursday morning, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky gave an update on the veteran forward as his status was officially downgraded to week-to-week as he'll be evaluated when the Sharks return to San Jose early next week. Sticking with hockey tradition, Warsofsky didn't share any specifics on what is currently plaguing the 32-year-old.
To start the season, Warsofsky has relied heavily on Wennberg as the veteran currently has the fourth-highest average ice time on the Sharks, and the second-most amongst forwards, trailing only Macklin Celebrini. He's also taken the most faceoffs among Sharks' centers, but ironically has the lowest faceoff win percentage to this point.
Wennberg's offensive production has taken quite a dip to start the 2026-27 season as well. Through nine games, he has just three assists and has yet to score a goal. While expecting last season's production to be his new standard was unrealistic, the Sharks will certainly want to see more offensive production from him when he returns, despite playing a more defensive role.
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The Sharks return home for a game against the Buffalo Sabres next Tuesday, meaning we should likely know more about Wennberg's timeline at that point.