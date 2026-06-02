Sharks' Will Smith Wins Home Run Derby at Celebrity Softball Game

San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith is having himself quite the offseason. In a week's time, he'll be featured in the NHL's annual Stanley Pup event, but in the meantime, he participated in New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's MayeDay Famly Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday.
The event was held at Polar Park in Worcester, MA, the home of the Worcester Red Sox. Ironically, Worcester was also the home of the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the Worcester Sharks, from 2006 to 2015.
As a part of the Celebrity Softball Classic, there was a home run derby. Smith ended up winning the competition with 10 home runs. He narrowly defeated the host of the event, Drake Maye, per a video from Rob Bradford of the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast.
Smith does have family ties to the game of baseball, as he is the great-great grandson of Charles Comiskey, a professional baseball player and manager in the late 19th century, and more notably, the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox.
Smith was joined at the event by many notable celebrities and athletes, including quite a few hockey players. Former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, Megan Keller and Jill Saulnier of the Boston Fleet, and Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken were also among the participants.