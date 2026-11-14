Sharks Without Key Forward Against Mammoth

The San Jose Sharks will reportedly be without center Alexander Wennberg in their game against the Utah Mammoth tonight.
As reported by Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Wennberg will miss tonight's game as a result of the same injury that kept him sidelined for roughly three weeks. Peng did note that Warsofsky didn't rule out Wennberg playing in tomorrow night's game against the Nashville Predators back at the SAP Center.
The Sharks do have quite a busy schedule this weekend and into the beginning of the week, as they'll play three games in four nights with Monday as their sole off-day. The back-to-back over the weekend is certainly an important one for the Sharks as well, considering they could be battling both Utah and Nashville for a playoff spot when spring rolls around.
The Sharks looked much better with Wennberg in the lineup, now we'll see if they'll be able to keep their positive momentum rolling with him on the sidelines once again.