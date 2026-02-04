Sherwood Could Make Sharks Debut Against Avalanche

DENVER — Kiefer Sherwood could make his San Jose Sharks debut tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.
The winger took a significant step toward returning to game action in Tuesday’s practice, skating fully with the team’s top line alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and even participating in second-unit power-play drills — a key indicator that he may be close to activation.
The 30-year-old hasn’t played since Jan. 10, when he suffered an upper-body injury as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. After being sidelined for nearly a month, Sherwood declined to specify the exact nature of the injury, saying he was focused on preparing his body and mind for a return.
“It was good. It’s an exciting, fun group, and just trying to be a part of it and get acclimated. Have a good practice,” Sherwood said via Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest. “Just take it day by day. Try to get the body and the mind better each day, and just prepare. You always prepare like you’re gonna play.”
Sherwood’s return would bolster a Sharks lineup that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky emphasized the type of impact Sherwood can have when healthy, citing his competitiveness and physical edge as characteristics that could help inject energy into the lineup.
“Those guys are world-class players, and their magic kind of speaks for itself,” Sherwood said. “Just try to play their strengths and win some pucks back and create some space for them, and just get them the puck.”
Before joining the Sharks, Sherwood was leading the Canucks in goals this season, tallying 17 goals and six assists for 23 points in 44 games — making him one of Vancouver’s most productive forwards before the trade and injury.
San Jose acquired Sherwood from Vancouver on January 19 in exchange for defenseman Cole Clayton and second-round draft picks in both 2026 and 2027. At the time of the trade, Sherwood was in the final year of his two-year, $3-million contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The deal represented a clear effort by the Sharks to add both physicality and offensive punch as they push toward the Olympic break, particularly given Sherwood’s ability to combine hitting and goal scoring.
We'll see if he dresses for tonight's game. The Sharks take on the Avalanche at Ball Arena. Coverage will begin at approximately 8 p.m. local time.