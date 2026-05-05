Son of Sharks Legend Selected By His Father's Former Team in USHL Futures Draft
It's rare for things to come full-circle in the world of hockey, but that's exactly what happened during Monday's USHL Futures Draft.
With the first selection in the third round, the Waterloo Black Hawks picked forward Nate Pavelski, the son of legendary San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski.
The elder Pavelski spent two seasons with the Black Hawks himself. He joined the organization during the 2002-03 season. He made an immediate impact, scoring 36 goals and 69 points in 60 games as a rookie in the USHL.
After leading the league in goals, Joe Pavelski was named the USHL Rookie of the Year that season. He then led the Black Hawks to a Clark Cup Championship in the 2003-04 season, while also being named USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year. Waterloo then retired his number in 2009.
Last season with the Madison Captials 15U AAA team, Nate Pavelski scored 27 goals and 69 points in 59 games with his dad serving as the head coach.
Despite the heart-warming nature of a story revolving around Pavelski playing on his father's former team, there are no guarantees that it comes to fruition at this stage. The younger Pavelski played in the OHL Cup at the end of March and beginning of April, as he is also eligible for the Ontario Hockey League Draft which will be held in the middle of June.