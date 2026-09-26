Stenberg, Misa Tied for League Lead in Points Heading into Final Day of Preseason

While preseason stats don't mean much in the grand scheme of things, especially when the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 10-0 on Thursday which certainly skewed the points leaderboards. With that being said, it can be fun to look at, as long as you take it with a grain of salt considering the level of competition in most matchups.
Heading into the final day of preseason hockey, the Sharks have two players tied for the league lead in points: Ivar Stenberg and Michael Misa.
Stenberg has been very impressive in his first preseason, picking up three goals and a pair of assists in two games. All but one of those five points came in the Sharks' thrashing of the Ducks though. As for Misa, he also has five points, four of which came against Anaheim. He has two goals and three assists in two games.
The Sharks' duo of second overall picks are currently tied with Colorado's T.J. Hughes (three goals and two assists in two games), Montreal's Lane Hutson (one goal and four assists in two games), Florida's Brady Tkachuk (three goals and two assists in two games), and Detroit's Anton Johansson (five assists in three games).
Stenberg is also tied for the league lead for goals with three, but the edge should be given to Bowen Byram of the Chicago Blackhawks and Bennett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks who scored three in just one game played.
While points truly don't mean much in preseason, just like the scoreboard doesn't, it's never a bad thing to see two of the Sharks' young stars atop the points list.