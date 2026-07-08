The Future is Now? Sharks Send a Message With Offseason Additions

Nurse, despite public opinion, is a serviceable second-pairing defenseman who often is the brunt of considerable criticism due to his high cap hit. It is true that he carries the 11th highest average annual value amongst NHL defensemen, and it is certainly fair that he has not lived up to his $9.25 million cap hit since signing his current contract back in 2021. At that time, he seemed to be on the same trajectory as players like Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, and others, but of course, that never came to fruition. If Nurse had a $6 million, or even $7 million, cap hit, he likely wouldn’t be constantly scrutinized. With that being said, there’s a certain amount of expectations that come with a cap hit that nears eight figures.