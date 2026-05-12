The League Should Be Nervous: San Jose Sharks’ Best Options for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft
As they say, the rich get richer, and the San Jose Sharks are in a position to add an elite player to an already impressive young core.
The lottery balls fell their way, and they now hold the second selection in this year’s NHL Entry Draft.
Many fans and scouts are wondering whether San Jose should go the forward route with either Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg (assuming one of them is selected by Toronto at No. 1). Others believe they should draft for fit and target the top defenseman on their board; for many, that’s Soo blueliner Chase Reid.
Pick 2: Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frölunda HC (SHL)
If McKenna goes to Toronto at No. 1, it allows San Jose to simply take the best player available, something Sharks GM Mike Grier has openly mentioned.
“Ivar Stenberg is a dynamic offensive forward with a great B game. He is a very complete player and uses his high IQ and great scoring ability to dominate the SHL at 18 years old,” said The Prospect Don, one of the more plugged-in voices in online scouting.
For Sharks fans, the most exciting part of that quote should be the mention of his B game. Stenberg doesn’t rely solely on high-end skill or perimeter offense. He competes, plays with detail in all three zones, and projects as the kind of player who can impact every situation.
Stenberg finished the season with the third-most points ever by a draft-eligible SHL player, trailing only Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin.
Long-term, if San Jose views last year’s second-overall pick Michael Misa as more of a winger, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stenberg eventually get a look down the middle.
Pick 20: Nikita Shcherbakov, LHD, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)
Sometimes in mock drafts, you have to add a little bit of spice, and Shcherbakov at No. 20 certainly fits that mold. Most public projections have him closer to the early second round, but San Jose is in a position where it can afford to swing on upside.
“He has a ton of defensive upside and could impact the game with his size, defensive play, and physicality. Really good project for a team in need of a big shutdown defenseman,” said The Prospect Don.
He had limited offensive production this season, which is surprising given his skill set. In 15 MHL games, he recorded 10 assists, while also getting a seven-game look in the KHL, where he finished with no points in that stretch.
And while some may point to San Jose’s long-term need for a power-play quarterback on the back end, the more immediate organizational question may be whether they have enough defenders who can handle hard hockey in April and May.
That’s where Shcherbakov fits.
He projects as a player who could eventually take on tough defensive-zone starts, match up against top lines, and become a reliable penalty-killing presence. With San Jose continuing to build around offensive talent, adding a defender who brings size, physicality, and defensive reliability could be just as important as finding another puck-mover.
The Sharks don’t have many defensive prospects, they’re headlined by Sam Dickinson who doesn’t bring the same defensive element that Shcherbakov does.
If the Sharks walk away from this draft with a potential top-line forward in Stenberg and a shutdown defender in Shcherbakov, it’s another step toward building one of the NHL’s deepest young cores.