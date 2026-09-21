Three Sharks Prospects Heading into Make-or-Break Seasons

Every summer, teams across the NHL let draft rights lapse when a prospect hasn't been up to snuff and earned an entry-level contract. The San Jose Sharks currently have three players whose rights could expire next summer, so they'll have to make a major impact to earn a contract or they'll be sent off to unrestricted free agency.
Eli Barnett
The Sharks' first seventh round pick in 2022, Eli Barnett's rights are set to expire on August 15, 2027, like the others on this list. The six-foot-six defenseman was drafted out of the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL while he was waiting to join the University of Vermont. After two seasons in Burlington, Barnett departed the NCAA as a whole.
Last season, he played with the University of New Brunswick in the Canadian collegiate system, USports. While his frame is certainly valued on the blue line, Barnett seems like a long shot to earn a contract since he's fallen out of the NCAA entirely after seemingly struggling to perform at that level.
Reese Laubach
Another seventh rounder from the 2022 NHL Draft, Reese Laubach is a San Jose native and a former member of the Jr. Sharks. While that alone doesn't secure him an entry-level contract, he's been raising his stock at Penn State University over the last three seasons.
Laubach doesn't project as more than a depth forward, likely a career AHL or ECHLer at this stage, but he's likely worth signing to an entry-level contract as this stage. As Elite Prospects' J.D. Burke put it, "The San Jose Sharks prospect is an enthusiastic forechecker, a diligent defensive player, and a net-front nuisance...He’s neither the fleetest of foot nor the speediest operator with the puck on his stick."
Joey Muldowney
The earliest pick of the three on this list, Joey Muldowney was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He's also the most likely to earn an entry-level contract on the list as well. He had a phenomenal 2024-25 season with the University of Connecticut, scored 29 goals in 39 games while also chipping in 18 assists.
"Muldowney brings a strong scoring touch, above-average skating, and the ability to play effectively in all three zones," Dobber Prospects scout Kenny Kaminsky wrote last year. "He thrives in transition and can influence the pace of play. The biggest question mark is his size, at 5-9 and 161 pounds, but plenty of smaller players have proven they can succeed at the NHL level."
While some of these decisions will be easy for the San Jose Sharks, some of them may not be as cut and dry. At this stage, it seems like Eli Barnett is unlikely to earn an entry-level contract next summer while Joey Muldowney has a good chance at signing a deal. Reese Laubach falls somewhere in the middle, but seems like he'll likely be signed. Only time will truly tell though.