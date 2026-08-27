Top 20 Sharks Prospects: #20 - The Moldovan Giant

It's very difficult to really see where Karmanov's ceiling is at this stage, as he's such a unique prospect. More than likely, he'll top-out as an AHL or ECHL level defenseman, but if he's able to somehow make it to the NHL, he could be a very effective stay-at-home defenseman, assuming his skating allows him to keep up with the opposition. Regardless, we'll see where he ends up, but it'll likely be quite a while before we even see him in the conversation for a role at any professional level.