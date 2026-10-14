WATCH: Ivar Stenberg Scores First Career NHL Goal

It took a bit longer than he likely wanted, but San Jose Sharks rookie Ivar Stenberg has scored a goal in the National Hockey League.
On Tuesday night, as Nikita Zadorov of the Boston Bruins sat in the penalty box, Macklin Celebrini had a perfectly placed pass into the crease. Stenberg then tipped it past Jeremy Swayman. Immediately, you could see the weight lifted off of Stenberg's shoulders as he looked to the sky in celebration.
Not only is this a very important milestone for Stenberg, his first goal came at an important time. It tied the game between the Sharks and Bruins at 2-2.
The second overall selection in this summer's 2026 NHL Draft, Stenberg is the second player in his draft class to score a goal. Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the first to do so and currently has two goals in his rookie season.
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Stenberg now has three points in six games to start his NHL career, but with the sixth game still in progress at the time of writing, he has time to add to that total.