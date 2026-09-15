Which Sharks Prospects Aren't Affected by the New Neckguard Regulations?

As a result, players like Ivar Stenberg will be required to wear a neck-guard when they take the ice for the San Jose Sharks this coming season. Rather than listing who will be required to wear neck protection, it'll likely be easier to name who won't be. There are a number of prospects who will be grandfathered into this rule, as they've already made their NHL debut. Of course, any player on the NHL roster last season will also be unaffected.